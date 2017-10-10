Your account has been succesfully created.
GABON Africa Energy Intelligence Issue 802 dated 10/10/2017

Assala Energy's week of hazards

Shell has managed to round off its deal with the Gabonese government on the sale of their shared permits just at the last minute. The buyer, Assala Energy, has 21 days to announce its decision.

