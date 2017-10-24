Your account has been succesfully created.
ANGOLA Africa Energy Intelligence Issue 803 dated 24/10/2017

Majors invited to have a hand in oil fiscal reform

Working alongside Sonangol and the Angolan government, majors BP, Chevron, ENI, Total, Statoil and Exxon have 30 days to define the new financial and fiscal strategy for the country's oil sector.

161 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more