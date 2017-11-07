Your account has been succesfully created.
ANGOLA Africa Energy Intelligence Issue 804 dated 07/11/2017

U.S. business community backs Cobalt against its shareholders

The American Chamber of Commerce has weighed in on the class action taken against Cobalt by its shareholders over the company's activities in Angola, pushing for the case to be dropped.

