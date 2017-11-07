Your account has been succesfully created.
NIGERIA Africa Energy Intelligence Issue 804 dated 07/11/2017

Washington pitching to seize Alison-Madueke's assets before Abuja

To make sure it isn't outstripped by the other countries involved in the case, the American government is asking for the immediate seizure of the former Nigerian oil minister's U.S.-based assets.

157 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more