Your account has been succesfully created.
NIGER Africa Energy Intelligence Issue 808 dated 09/01/2018

Niamey and CNPC champion optimist outlook on oil exports

Despite setbacks and still with no route set for the pipeline out of Agadem, CNPC and the Nigerien authorities are taking action to polish their image.

219 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more