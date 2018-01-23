Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 25% OFF YOUR SUBSCRIPTION TO AFRICA ENERGY INTELLIGENCE
SUBSCRIBE
BURKINA FASO Africa Energy Intelligence Issue 809 dated 23/01/2018

Sonhaby claims deal with Octogone too costly

Societe nationale burkinabe d'hydrocarbures has been struggling to make a profit off its storage capacity and wants to review its contract.

174 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more