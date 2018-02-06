Your account has been succesfully created.
ANGOLA Africa Energy Intelligence Issue 810 dated 06/02/2018

Cobalt shareholders rally against Goldman Sachs and Carlyle

Now that they are considering withdrawing their complaint against the bankrupt Cobalt, its minority shareholders are seeking compensation from its leaders and main financiers.

