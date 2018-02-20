Your account has been succesfully created.
ANGOLA Africa Energy Intelligence Issue 811 dated 20/02/2018

Cobalt restructuring gets underway

Cobalt's restructuring plan was recently approved and the company is poised to begin selling assets later this month so that it can settle its debts.

177 words/6 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more