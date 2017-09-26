First lady picks out pals to govern oil sector
The oil minister and son of the president is having to put up with members of his mother-in-law's clan as she works to promote her own son, Teodoro. [...]
Equatorial Guinea’s oil minister Gabriel Obiang Lima has managed to dodge a number of spanners thrown his way by his half-brother, vice president Teodorin Obiang Nguema, and build up a squad of leading technical and political names to help him [...]
Long behind closed doors, a struggle for influence between the two sons of Equatorial Guinea president Teodoro Obiang Nguema, the country’s current vice president in charge of defence, Teodorin Obiang, and his half-brother, oil and mines minister Gabriel Obiang Lima, [...]