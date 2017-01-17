Log in Sign up for free
MOZAMBIQUE

Electricity

Local spy agency helps Seoul to position itself for energy deal

A South Korean group is planting its flag in Maputo thanks to Mozambique’s secret service and is eyeing the electricity market.

