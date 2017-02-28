Log in Sign up for free
CONGO-K

Electricity

Belgians take charge of power plants in north Kivu

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

The hydropower potential of North Kivu has clearly whetted the appetite of Belgian businessmen. One example is Societe de Techniques [...]

(195 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close