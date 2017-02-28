Log in Sign up for free
NIGERIA

Electricity

Oil man Bello puts out call on donors for money for power projects

Financially on the ropes, a firm run by Sani Bello that manages two power station has appealed to the World Bank to help it avoid collapse.

