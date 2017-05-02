Log in Sign up for free
NIGER

Electricity

Is Kandadji promised to Chinese firm Sinohydro?

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

After countless delays and many a U-turn, Mahamadou Issoufou’s administration may finally give the dam construction contract to the Chinese major.

(194 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close