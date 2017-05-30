Log in Sign up for free
ANGOLA/RWANDA

Electricity

Isabel dos Santossparks new power connection with Kigali

The signing of an important contract between Portuguese firm Efacec and Rwanda is a sign relations are warming between the Angolan and Rwandan authorities.

