Your account has been succesfully created.
MOZAMBIQUE Africa Energy Intelligence Issue 799 dated 29/08/2017

Abdul Magid Osman full steam ahead for renewables

The highly influential former minister (mineral resources then finance) Adbul Magid Osman, a name on the country's rich list, a [...]

149 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more