Bombarded on the oil front, Joao Lourenco shores up his mining turf
While handing over the reins of the oil sector to Isabel dos Santos, daughter of Angola's former president (AEI 802), [...]
127 words/1.60 EUR
Mentioned in this article
After years of enjoying the fruits of a high oil price, Angola, the continent's second-ranking producer, now looks like a graveyard to would-be investors. The designated successor of president Jose Eduardo Dos Santos, who decided not to stand for re-election [...]