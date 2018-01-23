Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 25% OFF YOUR SUBSCRIPTION TO AFRICA ENERGY INTELLIGENCE
SUBSCRIBE
CAMEROON Africa Energy Intelligence Issue 809 dated 23/01/2018

Power projects stagnate as Eneo battles with Yaounde

Faced with the State's incapacity to reimburse its debt, the power production and distribution utility has ramped up its line of attack.

206 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more