Log in Sign up for free
NIGERIA

Funding

Taleveras ordered to pay back its Swiss creditors

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Already hauled before a court in New York for failing to pay its bills, Taleveras been sentenced for the same reason in London.

(195 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close