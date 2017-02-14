Log in Sign up for free
SENEGAL

Funding

World Bank set to give Dakar $20 million to bargain with Kosmos

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

The World Bank is going to pay up to $20 million for a technical and legal team to assist Dakar in its talks with Kosmos on the Tortue field.

(244 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close