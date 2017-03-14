Log in Sign up for free
CONGO-B

Funding

Orion co-founder accused of money laundering

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Philippe Chironi, who was convicted of laundering Congolese public funds, has appealed as he waits for another hearing in Switzerland.

(211 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close