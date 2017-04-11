Log in Sign up for free
NIGERIA

Funding

Central bank weighs in on battle against Exxon and Shell

Unwilling to disclose banking secrets following the majors’ request, Nigeria’s central bank makes its case before the American courts.

(210 words)
