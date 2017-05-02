Log in Sign up for free
CAMEROON

SNH’s feud with LEN Holding drags on and on

LEN Holding is pushing to cancel its sentence to pay SNH more than CFA 2 billion on account of its poor financial management of Cameroon firm IBC.

