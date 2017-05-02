Log in Sign up for free
MOROCCO/NIGERIA

Funding

Toscafund brings Hannam on board to seek San Leon deal

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Banker and former-SAS officer, Ian Hannam is helping San Leon’s majority shareholder line up a potential sale of the junior.

(170 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
On our other sites
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close