Log in Sign up for free
SENEGAL

Funding

Is Rufisque on the road to arbitration?

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Total’s entry on giant Rufisque Offshore profond has come at a cost to African Petroleum.

(201 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close