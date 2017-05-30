New York court makes Exxon's case against NNPC more difficult

London and Geneva form joint front against Kola Aluko
Great Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which opened an inquiry into corruption and money laundering against Nigerian businessman Kola Aluko, [...]
How Museveni plans to tackle EAC dilemmas
In taking over as president of the East Africa Community (EAC) on May 20, Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni found himself [...]
Spain’s Balearia wants to drop anchor in Al Hoceima
The demonstrations which have been taking place in Al Hoceima since October have not discouraged Spanish ferry operator Balearia from [...]
To access
See documents
Africa Intelligence's
documents base and consult
our infographics and exclusive documents free of charge
Sama Graphite looking for offtakers
Banking on the electric car market taking off, Canadian firm Sama Graphite Inc, is currently looking for buyers for the [...]
Roch Kabore stiffens his military posture
Accused of being too easy-going on defense and security issues the president has shaken up the military leadership. [...]