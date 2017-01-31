Log in Sign up for free
EQUATORIAL GUINEA

Gas

Ophir haggling with Malabo over tax rate for Fortuna field

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Over two years behind schedule, the government needs to reach an agreement with the junior on the fiscal terms of developing the gas field.

(308 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close