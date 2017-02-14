Log in Sign up for free
MOZAMBIQUE

Gas

The minister and ENH boss in overdrive for LNG quest

With ENI yet to announce its investment decision concerning the Coral field the authorities are stepping up talks with investors to move ahead faster with gas projects.

