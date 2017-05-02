Log in Sign up for free
SENEGAL

Gas

How BP shunted ExxonMobil off Tortue

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

BP had to elbow aside its US rival Exxon to purchase Timis Corp’s stake on the giant Tortue gas field, which straddles Senegal and Mauritania.

(321 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close