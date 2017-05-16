Log in Sign up for free
MOZAMBIQUE

Gas

Coral: Beijing keeps standing in ENI’s way

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

With nearly all the lights set on green, CNPC now only needs the all-clear from one last subsidiary to get finally get stuck into work on the Coral gas project.

(295 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close