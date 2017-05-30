Log in Sign up for free
SENEGAL/MAURITANIA

Gas

Tortue: closed-door account of Sall-Aziz talks

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Intergovernmental negotiations to unify the cross-border Tortue field are being hampered by differences over what tax system to apply.

(286 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close