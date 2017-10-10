The minister and ENH boss in overdrive for LNG quest
With ENI yet to announce its investment decision concerning the Coral field the authorities are stepping up talks with investors to move ahead faster with gas projects. [...]
Mentioned in this article
The American operator Anadarko is becoming impatient about the long time it takes for Mozambique’s government to reach decisions in the gas sector. And elsewhere, Maputo’s move to award the logistic base project to Orlean Invest at Pemba port has [...]
The giant gas discoveries in Mozambique's Rovuma basin (180 TCF) are being overseen by a handful of influential men and women. Still relatively inexperienced, Mozambique's government is placing its trust in a small circle of key executives while the majors [...]