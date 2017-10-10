A. Chipande could sail away from Frelimo central committee while staying central gas figure
The 11th congress of ruling party Frelimo, which opened recently in Matola, a suburb of Maputo, should change several key [...]
228 words/1.60 EUR
Mentioned in this article
The surprise dismissal of Mozambique’s mineral resources and energy minister Pedro Couto on Sept. 29 stemmed from direct talks between president Filipe Nyusi with exasperated foreign investors in the United States. Nyusi repentant in Houston - Nyusi was alone when he [...]
Since the beginning of the year, all the ingredients have been in place for a low intensity armed conflict between the government forces and Renamo (opposition) led by Afonso Dhlakama. Last year, the lawyer Gilles Cistac, who supported certain Renamo [...]
The American operator Anadarko is becoming impatient about the long time it takes for Mozambique’s government to reach decisions in the gas sector. And elsewhere, Maputo’s move to award the logistic base project to Orlean Invest at Pemba port has [...]