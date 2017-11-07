Your account has been succesfully created.
CHAD Africa Energy Intelligence Issue 804 dated 07/11/2017

Deby entrusts Nigerian friend Modu Sheriff with Sedigui gas

After sitting in the pipeline since the 1990s, the development of the small oil and gas deposit has now been placed in the hands of the former fiery governor the Nigerian state of Borno.

462 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more