ExxonMobil delights in Anadarko's frustration
The independent American firm is racking up disappointments with the government while ExxonMobil continues to look into acquiring the firm's assets. [...]
608 words/9.40 EUR
Mentioned in this article
The surprise dismissal of Mozambique’s mineral resources and energy minister Pedro Couto on Sept. 29 stemmed from direct talks between president Filipe Nyusi with exasperated foreign investors in the United States. Nyusi repentant in Houston - Nyusi was alone when he [...]