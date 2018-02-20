Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight MOZAMBIQUE Africa Energy Intelligence Issue 811 dated 20/02/2018

Government's waiting game wears down majors' patience

Two years after the vast call for tenders launched with great pomp by the Instituto Nacional de Petroleo (INP), the majors that had been awarded a block have become completely disillusioned with the whole affair. The talks have led nowhwere [...]

608 words

