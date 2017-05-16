Log in Sign up for free
CONGO-K

Government Strategies

Lake Kivu’s methane: Congolese courts put minister Mukena in his place

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Congo-K’s hydrocarbons minister Aime Ngoy Mukena is trying to keep [...]

(206 words) 1.6 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close