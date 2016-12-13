Log in Sign up for free
CONGO-B

Oil

Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso wags begging bowl at Trafigura, Glencore & Vitol

In default on all of its oil-backed loans, SNPC is nonetheless seeking a last-chance handout.

