Log in Sign up for free
CONGO-B

Oil

French, Norwegian and Emirates in alliance on Total’s fields

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

The stakes of Total and ENI on the mature fields of Tchibouela, Tchendo and Tchibeli-Litanzi were snapped up by an unexpected trio that will operate them alongside local firms. Behind it all lay protracted negotiations in Brazzaville.The winning trio. Its [...]

(534 words) 8.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close