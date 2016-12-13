Log in Sign up for free
SOUTH SUDAN/SUDAN

Oil

Oil talks vital for Kiir Regime's very survival

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Africa Energy Intelligence understands that new talks are to begin in Khartoum later this month between the oil ministers of [...]

(248 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close