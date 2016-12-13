Log in Sign up for free
NIGERIA

Oil

The matrimonial (and oil) strategy of Oriental’s boss

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Nigerian mogul is forging advantageous alliances with leading families in the north which are much in vogue at present.

(447 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close