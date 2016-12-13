Log in Sign up for free
IVORY COAST

Oil

Worldwide Energy dictated its conditions to Petroci

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

According to our sources, the Emirati trader Worldwide Energy will lift two cargoes containing a total of 1.4 million barrels [...]

(232 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close