Log in Sign up for free
GABON

Oil

BW Offshore will find work for its FPSOs on Dussafu

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

One of the leading firms that leases FPSO’s in Africa has taken a direct stake in E&P on the hotly-disputed offshore field of Dussafu.

(300 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close