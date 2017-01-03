Log in Sign up for free
GABON

Oil

Carlyle sees victory in sight in quest for Shell’s assets

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

All but certain of winning Shell’s assets in Gabon, a prize it has been seeking for months, the Carlyle fund has set up a team to handle the transition.

(453 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close