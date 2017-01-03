Log in Sign up for free
AFRICA

Oil

Galp bent on fleshing out its African portfolio

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Operating in several Portuguese-speaking countries in Africa for decades, Portugal’s Galp Energia - partly owned by the Angolan national oil company Sonangol - recently beefed up its exploration portfolio in countries beyond its usual stamping grounds. Behind the acquisitions lay [...]

(592 words) 8.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close