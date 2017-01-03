Log in Sign up for free
AFRICA

Oil

Impact Oil, the junior with a knack for wooing majors

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Impact Oil puts its money on under-explored blocks and bankrolls seismic surveys.

(348 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close