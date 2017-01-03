Year ended on discordant note for CNPC

Legislators call government to account on oil issues
A parliamentary committee in South Sudan presented finance minister Stephen Dhieu Dau with some criticism and a lot of proposals [...]
Edna Adan Ismail has a busy day in Paris
Somaliland’s former foreign minister, Edna Adan Ismail, paid a day trip to Paris on Nov. 9. The World Health Organization’s [...]
Qatari "gift" goes to repay Qatar National Bank loan
The promise made by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at the Tunisia 2020 forum at the [...]
Why Mahmoud Thiam is behind bars
Guinea’s former mines minister is accused of pocketing $8.5 million from the China International Fund.
French financial investigators target Adama Bictogo
France’s financial brigade is set to investigate Adama Bictogo, the Ivorian head of SNEDAI, a company specializing in biometric documents. [...]