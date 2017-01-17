Log in Sign up for free
UGANDA

Oil

Heritage's capital gains tax: the government aides who won bonuses

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni has the secret of keeping his oil officials smiling. No less than 42 Ugandan civil servants [...]

(201 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close