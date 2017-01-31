Log in Sign up for free
CAMEROON

Oil

Crown Ocean Capital throws down gauntlet to Bowleven

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Unhappy over the dividends it receives from Bowleven, its stakeholder Crown Ocean wants to fire the firm’s bosses and revise strategy.

(316 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close