Log in Sign up for free
IVORY COAST

Oil

Total puts the seal to Abidjan's LNG project

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

The formation of a consortium named Cote d’Ivoire LNG (CI-GNL) was formally completed in Abidjan at the end of January. The [...]

(145 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close