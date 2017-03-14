Log in Sign up for free
MOZAMBIQUE

Oil

The president’s daughter puts her money into the oil sector

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Claudia Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, the daughter of Mozambican head of state Filipe Nyusi, is quietly pursuing her business career by [...]

(219 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close