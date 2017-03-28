Log in Sign up for free
GABON

Oil

Anna Rocha, the link between presidency and Maurel & Prom

Having kept a low profile until now, the French national working as a consultant at the presidency out to save Pertamina’s acquisition of Maurel & Prom.

